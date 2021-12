(WSVN) - Starting Tuesday, Jackson Memorial Health System will limit visitor access across all of their hospitals.

Pediatric, maternity and rehab patients are allowed one healthy visitor per day.

For outpatient appointments, guests are only allowed for minors or those who need help from a caregiver.

