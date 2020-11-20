Jackknifed dump truck causes heavy delays on U.S. 27 in West Broward

WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A rolled over dump truck is causing heavy traffic delays on U.S. 27 as crews work to clear the scene.

Just after 8 a.m., Friday, Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene along the northbound lanes of U.S. 27, just north of Interstate 75, at the 35 Mile Post.

Crash involving a tractor trailer northbound on US-27 just north of I-75 at the 35 Mile Post, has the right lane blocked at this time. Please use caution and avoid area if possible. pic.twitter.com/HGIadd3gxB — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) November 20, 2020

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials, a dump truck carrying sand jackknifed and rolled over.

No injuries were reported.

Drivers should seek alternate routes as crews work to clear the scene.

