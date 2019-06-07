It’s a girl! Baby rhino makes first debut at Zoo Miami gender reveal

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s a girl! Zoo Miami announced the newest addition to their rhinoceros family is a female.

The greater Indian one-horned rhino was born on April 23 but made her first public debut at a gender reveal event on Friday morning.

She has been bonding with her mother in seclusion prior to her reveal.

With a crowd of attendees watching, her father Suru approached a box with pink and blue question marks on it and tipped it over, revealing a pink ball to announce the baby rhino’s gender.

Her mother Akuti came out shortly after with her highly anticipated baby.

The baby has already made history as the first successful birth of a greater one-horned Indian rhinoceros from induced ovulation and artificial insemination.

Zoo Miami’s Communications Director Ron Magill said the baby girl has not been named yet.

There are less than 3,000 Indian rhinos left in the world due to poaching.

