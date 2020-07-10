Investigation underway after reports of shots fired at Pompano Beach home

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are investigating after shots were reportedly fired at a Pompano Beach home.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the home along Northeast 23rd Terrace and Ninth Street, Friday morning.

Unconfirmed reports claim there was a house party at the residence.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where plates of food could be seen on the ground as well as on a grill in the backyard.

A woman could also be seen sitting on the lap of a man who was placed in zip ties by deputies.

A second man was spotted in the back of a BSO cruiser with restraints on his hands.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.