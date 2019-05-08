Investigation underway after elderly woman found unconscious in Miami Springs home

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after an elderly woman was found unconscious in her Miami Springs home.

Miami Springs Police and Miami-Dade County Police could be seen on Corydon Drive and Hammond Drive, at around 5 p.m., Wednesday.

According to police, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the area at around 8:30 a.m. after an 80-year-old female was found unresponsive by one of her best friends.

Rescue crews transported the elderly victim to an area hospital where, police said, she remains incoherent and unable to speak to detectives.

“You’re scared, and you don’t know what to think because you don’t know what’s going on,” neighbor Maria Padilla said. “We tried to find out why there’s so many people, so many policemen.”

Investigators said family members responded and discovered the home was possibly ransacked and disheveled, as the family members also told police they had not seen the home in that condition before.

Police said the family members called MSPD, who responded to the home and began an investigation. MSPD then contacted MDPD to help them with the investigation.

Investigators remain on scene as of 9 a.m., Thursday.

Detectives could be seen canvassing the area and asking questions to neighbors.

“Be careful and watch for, you know, what’s going on,” Padilla said. “I’m old, and I hope it doesn’t happen to me.”

If you have any information on this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

