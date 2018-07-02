Intruder caught by Pembroke Pines homeowner during ransack

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - An intruder was caught ransacking a Pembroke Pines home after the homeowner walked in.

Pembroke Pines Police are now searching for that burglar after he fled the home, in the area of Northwest 11th Court and 86th Terrace, Monday.

Officials said the subject ran off after the resident came home and caught him during the raid.

He got away empty-handed.

If you have any information on this attempted burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

