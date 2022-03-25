SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Video captured the rough arrest of a man in Southwest Miami-Dade.

A 7News viewer sent in the video where a man could be seen in an altercation with Miami-Dade Police officers.

The rough arrest took place along the 22000 block of Southwest 112th Avenue at around midnight, Friday.

The MDPD released a statement reading, “The Miami-Dade Police Department is aware of an incident that occurred overnight in our South District where our officers were involved in a physical confrontation with an armed convicted felon. During this incident a total of four individuals were arrested and three firearms were seized. In our continued efforts of full transparency, we immediately initiated an internal affairs investigation into the matter with our Professional Compliance Bureau. The officers involved have been reassigned to administrative duties. We will continually evaluate this case, as the internal affairs process continues.”

