MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - An innocent bystander was caught in the chaos of a street shooting in Miami Gardens.

Shots rang out between two cars along Northwest Fifth Avenue and 191st Street, Tuesday.

To avoid the danger, the innocent driver swerved out of the way, smashed through a wall and ended up in someone’s front yard.

“I come down here to investigate the gate and look, and I heard, ‘Bling, bling, bling, bling, bling, bling, bling,’ you know?” witness Frank Walker said. “Like, bullets started flying off my fence, so I grabbed my little grandson and ran back inside to take cover.”

The driver who crashed was not hurt.

Both cars that were firing at each other took off.

