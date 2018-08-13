‘In God We Trust’ must now be displayed in all Florida school buildings

(WSVN) - As students in the Sunshine State return to school in the coming days, they will see something new written in school buildings.

Florida Gov. Rick Scot signed the bill in March requiring “In God We Trust” to be displayed conspicuously on school grounds.

The phrase is the official motto for the State of Florida.

The bill was sponsored by Democratic Rep. Kimberly Daniels, who said her bill will be a lesson to children about the national and state motto that’s printed on currency and included in the state flag.

According to the Florida Department of State, the motto was adopted in 2006 from a slight variation of Florida’s first motto, “In God is our Trust.”

