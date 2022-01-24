(WSVN) - As temperatures come down, so do the iguanas.

As South Florida experiences degrees in the 40’s, cold-stunned iguanas could fall from trees.

They are still alive, but their cold blood and the cold temperatures don’t mix which causes them to enter a frozen state.

As the temperatures start to climb, the iguanas will begin moving again.

