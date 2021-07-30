MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida’s Cuban exile community said they are worried no one is listening to their calls for freedom for the people on the island nation.

A small group of Cuban Americans gathered outside Cafe Versailles along Southwest Eighth Street Friday night.

Although some Cuban Americans attended a roundtable with President Joe Biden, they said having the president’s ear is not enough.

“I don’t think we can have the conversation about bringing democracy to Cuba until we talk about removing the Communist regime,” protester Ceasar Molero said.

Janet Hoffmann said she knows about the dialogue on improved internet, sanctions and other proposed moves to help those on the island.

“I need to see actions,” she said. “That is not going to be anything because we don’t want internet. We don’t want food. We don’t need that. We need freedom.”

The gathering outside the popular Little Havana restaurant happened hours after the president held the roundtable and days after protests in Washington.

“We like to hear that, but we want more,” protester Gisele Hernandez said. “We want internet in Cuba. We want action. We want our people to stop being murdered, kidnapped and killed for simple things as protesting.”

Meanwhile, in Miami Springs, another group carried out a demonstration along Curtiss Parkway. Protesters there called for change on the island.

“They’re asking for freedom,” a woman said. “They’re asking for liberty. They want that regime down.”

Those who attended the small demonstration at Cafe Versailles said they will be part of a much larger demonstration at Bayfront Park on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.