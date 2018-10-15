I-95 reopens at I-595 after rollover crash; 1 hospitalized

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) – Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after he was injured in a rollover crash along Interstate 95, near Fort Lauderdale, that shut down all northbound lanes during the rush hour commute for hours.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near I-595, Monday afternoon.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the overturned vehicle on its side near I-595, as troopers diverted northbound traffic.

A tow truck arrived at the scene to remove the SUV at around 5:40 p.m.

Paramedics transported the victim to Broward Health Medical Center with serious injuries. As of 8 p.m., his condition is unknown.

The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

