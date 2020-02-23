I-95 northbound lanes shut down following fatal crash in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 after a fatal crash in Pompano Beach.

Florida Highway Patrol have responded to the scene in the northbound lanes, south of Atlantic Boulevard, Sunday morning.

All drivers who frequent the area are being advised to use the Cypress Creek exit while officials investigate.

FHP currently on scene of fatal crash that occurred on I-95 northbound, south of Atlantic Boulevard. All traffic northbound is being diverted at The exit to Cypress Creek. Please use caution and seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/uy13q07LmM — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) February 23, 2020

The name of the victim (s) have not yet been revealed.

