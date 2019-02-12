I-95 NB at Hollywood Boulevard temporarily shut down due to multi-vehicle crash

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Interstate 95 at Hollywood Boulevard was temporarily shut down due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Fire rescue and Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene just before 9 a.m., Tuesday.

Express lanes remained open as the main roads were blocked off.

About 30 minutes later all northbound lanes were reopened.

There was no word on any injuries.

