I-595 reopens after deputy-involved crash in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Northbound Interstate 95 lanes in Fort Lauderdale have reopened after an early morning crash involving a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash near the I-95 entrance to eastbound I-595 at approximately 2 a.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where the BSO Dodge Charger could be seen being loaded onto a tow truck.

FHP officials said the crash involved a second vehicle, a black Honda CRV.

It is unclear if the drivers were injured in the crash.

BSO is currently investigating.

