Hurricane Florence evacuees get free football tickets in Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Florence evacuees from the Carolinas are getting free tickets to watch the University of Florida’s football team play Colorado State.

The ticket office and athletic association at the University of Florida extended the invitation to evacuees for Saturday’s game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.

Gator officials say evacuees had to present a valid ID showing they’re from North Carolina or South Carolina.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.