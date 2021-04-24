Hundreds vaccinated in Hallandale Beach, North Miami amid rollout

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of people got their shot at prevention at several South Florida locations this weekend.

Three hundred inoculations were administered at Chen Senior Medical Center in Hallandale Beach on Saturday.

The one-day mass vaccination event made appointments available to at-risk city residents over the age of 50.

In North Miami, people walked in to receive their shots at the Joe Celestin Center near Opa-Locka Boulevard and Northwest 15th Avenue.

The city partnered with the Florida Department of Health to offer residents 300 Pfizer vaccine doses each day this weekend.

For vaccination site information in Broward County, click here. For federally supported sites in Miami-Dade, click here. For county-run locations in Miami-Dade, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

