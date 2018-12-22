DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of cyclists hit the streets for a silent ride to honor their friends killed in a tragic crash in Davie.

Hundreds of people rode on Saturday from Markham Park in Davie to a memorial for the victims of the Nov. 25 crash.

The group used the ride to remind drivers that they need to share the road with the cyclists.

“Now we celebrate their life, but we also want to point to a really important issue that everyone here needs to be aware of,” said cyclist Suzette Siveter. “South Florida has so many bikers, and we really need to make it safer for them.”

According to Davie Police, two people died and several others were hurt when a distracted driver plowed into a group of cyclists along State Road 84, east of Southwest 148th Avenue.

The deceased victims were later identified as Denise Marsh and Carlos Rodriguez.

Saturday’s ride also helped raise money for those victims’ families.

