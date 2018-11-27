2nd bicyclist dies after being struck by car in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A second bicyclist has succumbed to his injuries after several riders were hit by a car in Davie.

Carlos Rodriguez died Monday night after he was struck while riding with a group of bicyclists Sunday.

Rodriguez is the second person to die from the crash, after 53-year-old Denise Marsh.

Five other people were injured. The youngest victim — 14 years old — suffered a scraped knee.

Davie Police believe the driver who hit the group was distracted. She stayed at the scene and was cooperative.

It remains unclear if the driver will face any charges.

