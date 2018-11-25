Woman killed, 6 injured after car hits group of cyclists in Davie

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP/WSVN) — A reportedly distracted driver struck a group of cyclists in Davie, killing a woman and sending at least six people to the hospital, including a victim with a critical injury.

Davie Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash along State Road 84, just east of Southwest 148th Avenue, at around 8:30 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the driver of a black Honda Fit plowed into a group of at least 15 bicyclists.

Paramedics transported six victims to Broward Health Medical Center, where one of the cyclists remains in critical condition.

“One individual has been deceased, another individual is in the operating room in critical condition,” said Davie Police Sgt. Mark Leone. “Five other individuals are being treated for minor injuries.”

Police identified the deceased victim as 53-year-old Denise Marsh.

The youngest victim, who is 14 years old, suffered a scraped knee.

Bicycles, shoes and helmets could be seen scattered across the pavement and grass as other cyclists gave statements to police.

Meanwhile, the person driving the vehicle that struck the cyclists stayed at the scene and was cooperative. She was not hurt.

Leone said speed, alcohol or drugs aren’t believed to be a factor.

“Based on some of the statements that the driver gave us, she did say that she was distracted,” said Leone. “She doesn’t know or remember exactly what distracted her, but we are investigating it as some type of distraction.”

Leone also said the driver said the sun was in her eyes just before the crash, adding that a condition he called “sun blindness” is a factor in some crashes on the east-west roadway near Interstate 75, calling it a “brutal area for sunlight” at that time of day.

State Road 84 eastbound was shut down from I-75 northbound to 148th Avenue while police investigated. All roads have since been reopened.

Leone said the crash serves as a lesson for drivers to remain vigilant behind the wheel.

“It’s clear to see that one second of distraction — whether it’s the fun, radio, moving something around in your car — could cost somebody’s life,” he said.

No charges have been filed at this point.

