FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Jack & Jill Children’s Center in Fort Lauderdale held a health fair to help underserved people in Broward County.

Hundreds lined up to get free health care and education at the facility located near West Broward Boulevard and Northwest 14th Avenue, Sunday.

The center continuing its partnership with the University of Miami’s School of Medicine, helping out everyone regardless of their immigration and insurance status.

“We’re always open to and looking for ways to help the community,” said Jeanette Johnson, the center’s program director.

Cynthia Desir, a mother who attended the fair, said everything went smoothly despite the large crowds.

“You know what? At first I was overwhelmed because it was a lot of people, but they had the line to go through it,” she said. “Everybody was patient, they were awesome, they were nice, and everything turned out very well.”

More than 150 volunteers, including physicians and medical students, came out to provide the free health screenings.

7News partnered with Feeding South Florida to hand out free groceries to all the patients who came out.

