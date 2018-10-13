Humane Society of Broward County to shelter animals following Hurricane Michael

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Humane Society of Broward County team is hitting the road to pick up several animals affected by Hurricane Michael.

Workers will be driving up to Dothan, Ala., Sunday, to Dothan Animal Services, which is the original home of the animals that have been displaced after the shelter was damaged.

A total of 40 dogs and 20 cats, now living in crates, will be transported and housed at the shelter in Broward.

In the meantime, the local shelter is asking the public’s help to make space for the new animals by adopting dogs and cats currently being cared for.

“So if you’ve thought about adopting, now’s a great time. We have lots of fabulous cats and dogs here at Humane Society of Broward County,” said Cherie Wachter. “If you bring in a donation to help the shelter in Dothan, we’re going to give you a certificate to waive the adoption fee.”

Staff will begin the 500-mile drive early Sunday morning, so people still have time to adopt and make a donation.

If you would like more information about how to adopt a pet, click here.

