How to get a good night’s sleep amid coronavirus fears

MIAMI (WSVN) - Anxieties over coronavirus is causing some people to lose some sleep.

Psychologist Leon Mandler said, “Our typical outlets for managing that stress has been restricted, so what we’re seeing with that combination is of course leading to increased stress, which then can lead to sleep disturbances, difficulty falling asleep and difficulty staying asleep.”

Mandler emphasizes the importance of setting a strict sleep routine for yourself.

“That’s getting up at the same time everyday, getting on a routine, so when we get up, around when we eat lunch, those types of things, one a routine can get our body in the right rhythm, so in the nighttime, we’re better able to fall asleep.”

Binge-watching may seem like the perfect way to relieve stress, but getting off the couch is crucial.

Mandler said, “That’s going to be directly helpful in our reduction of stress, and we also note that can connect with improved sleep– both falling asleep, and staying asleep.”

While being informed with what is going on is important, staying away from the phone can help sleep cycles.

Mandler said, “I would recommend an hour before bedtime getting off the screens, so iPhone, tablet, TV, cut those off. Reduce some of the consumption of the endless bad news that we’re hearing.”

Shifting your mind to a lighter subject can also help reduce stress.

Mandler said, “If we can try to shift our focus to our breathing, even if we can shift our focus and ask ourselves things like what we were grateful for from that day. What are we looking forward to? That can be a more productive use of our mind when it’s trying to wind down.”

