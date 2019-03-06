Hotel fire in Miami Beach causes traffic delays

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A small building fire in Miami Beach has resulted in traffic delays on Collins Avenue.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the small fire, near 67th Street and Collins Avenue, around 9 p.m., Wednesday.

Firefighters have since put out the blaze that started in the lobby of the hotel.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No injuries have been reported.

Motorists in the area are advised to seek an alternate route.

