Homestyle Fourth of July celebrations raise new safety measures for South Floridians

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fourth of July celebrations are going to be different this year, but having safe, fun festivities at home is entirely possible.

With fireworks shows cancelled and other events scrapped, home remedies are the likely alternative for South Floridians, but with the pandemic still raging, social distancing remains the name of the game.

Chief Stephen Gollan of Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said, “We’re really expecting more people to be at their own homes and have parties with their friends. The less people that are inside the house, the less contact points that will be inside the home. We want larger areas with less people in them.”

Outdoor furniture, as a result, should be spaced apart. If people have a pool, try to limit the amount of people swimming at the same time.

“Maintaining that distance is so vitally important,” Gollan said.

Going to the bathroom should be the the only reason people should step inside the home. Grilling should also remain a solo activity.

Gollan said, “Should be one person that’s transferring the food, utilizing the utensils, touching the grill.”

Backyard games such as corn hole appear to be a no-go.

“That has the potential for spread of the virus, so ideally, you wouldn’t want to play those games,” Gollan said.

Officials also remind residents that everyone should be wearing a mask while attending a Fourth of July celebration.

