Homestead Police officer hurt in cruiser crash

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a Homestead Police officer to the hospital after he crashed into a tree and a fence.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at Southwest 162nd Avenue and 328th Street, just after 3:30 a.m., Saturday.

Cameras captured the marked cruiser and toppled tree at the scene.

Paramedics transported the officer to an area hospital, where he was treated and released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

