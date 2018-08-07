Homeless man accused of sexually battering women near SWMD bus stop

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a homeless man accused of sexually battering two women near a bus stop in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to police, 40-year-old Lyndon Merlick Nicaisse is accused of targeting two different women in two separate cases.

In both cases, the women were sleeping close to a bus station near U.S. 1 and Southwest 160th Street.

Nicaisse is currently being held on a $12,500 bond.

Officials believe there may be more victims.

If you have any information that can help detectives in this case, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

