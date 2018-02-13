Home invader scams, ties up 2 elderly people pretending to search for cat

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who conned his way into an elderly woman’s house tied the victim and her brother up before robbing them.

Hollywood Police said a man, who they believe to be 49-year-old Robert Nolan Young, went to the victim’s home near West Park Boulevard and North 45th Avenue saying he lost his cat, Sunday.

He told them he wanted to check the elderly woman’s backyard for his pet.

The family welcomed Young in and even gave him some cat food to lure the animal, and that’s when the trouble started.

“The suspect, robber Nolan Young, knocked on the door asking for help to find his cat,” said Hollywood Police spokesperson Miranda Grossman, “and the woman offered to find some cat food or tuna fish to help him find his cat, and that’s when he followed her inside. He tied up her and another elderly victim, which is despicable to happen to two elderly people in their own home.”

Officials said the elderly woman managed to flee and call police at a neighbor’s, but the intruder badly beat the male victim, who remained tied up for hours before police could get to him.

“She said, ‘Come! Come with me. Somebody’s breaking in my house,'” said neighbor John Guerrero. “‘The guy has a knife.'”

Police said the subject left behind enough physical evidence to lead them to believe the subject is Young. They have since released a photo of him.

“This was a very frightening incident for the victims, for, I’m sure, the neighbors, knowing what happened,” Grossman said. “The good part is that detectives were able to identify him.”

Neighbors are staying vigilant after hearing this story. “I already sleep with a baseball bat underneath my bed,” said one woman. “I don’t want to invite any kind of crime into my home.”

Residents in the area told 7News that the victims may have hired Young to do some previous work.

According to police, Young is also wanted for theft in Miramar.

If you have any information on this home invasion, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

