HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A police officer has been hospitalized after being injured in Hollywood.

Polie said they received calls reporting a suspicious incident near the 4000 block of North Hills Drive, at around 10:30 p.m., Sunday.

Upon arrival, police said an altercation began with a suspect ending in an officer being injured.

The injured officer was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in unknown condition.

Several officers could be seen coming and going from the hospital.

It remains unclear how the officer was injured.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.