HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Beach’s Broadwalk could soon be ready to reopen.

The city said the plan is to re-open on a limited basis, starting May 13, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

But officials said that’s contingent on a downward trend in COVID-19 cases.

People will have to continue following social distancing protocols.

