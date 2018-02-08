DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a high school student to the hospital after, police said, she was hit by a car in Davie, Thursday morning.

Officials said the victim was walking to a bus stop near Nova Drive and Southwest 81st Street when she was struck at around 6 a.m.

Paramedics transported the pedestrian to Broward General Hospital where she remains in critical condition.

The driver continued driving a short distance before turning around. Police do not believe they were trying to flee.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.