HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah man broke a state record for the largest butterfly peacock bass.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said Felipe Prieto was fishing after work at a lake in Broward when he caught the record-breaking fish.

The bass weighed 9.11 pounds and measured 23 and 5/16 inches long.

The previous record was a bass weighing in at 9.08 pounds, which has held the title since 1993.

