Hialeah elderly man accused of fatally shooting neighbor over parking space

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah Police have an elderly man in custody who is accused of fatally shooting his neighbor.

Police responded to the shooting scene near West Ninth Street and Third Avenue Sunday afternoon.

According to police, 72-year-old Jose Suarez was arrested after he shot and killed his 52-year-old neighbor over a parking space.

Police said Suarez and the female victim had an ongoing feud over the space and damage to vehicles.

“Things are really bad. For parking or for any little thing, there’s a fight,” said neighbor Matilde Cuello through a translator. “People don’t like when others get too close to their parked car, or when others take their parking spots. There’s a lot of problems like that.”

Suarez was charged with second-degree murder and given no bond.

