HHS releases video showing migrant children at Homestead detainment facility

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - New video was released by the Department of Health and Human Services, showing the inside of the Homestead detainment facility.

The video, provided by HHS and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, showed the eating and living conditions inside the facility.

Florida Congresswoman Frederica Wilson is scheduled to visit the facility on Saturday. She has reportedly asked about the whereabouts of girls inside the facility, citing human trafficking as a real concern.

On Saturday, there’s also a “March to Keep Families Together” rally at 4 p.m. The rally is expected to begin on the corner of Southwest 288th Street and 137th Avenue.

