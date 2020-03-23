‘Heart’ display lights up Novotel Miami Brickell hotel

MIAMI (WSVN) - A sign of hope stood out at a Miami hotel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

7News cameras captured hotel rooms lit up at the Novotel Miami Brickell in the shape of a heart, Monday night.

The symbol first became visible at sunset.

The owners of the building said they are hoping this “heart” can bring some smiles and positivity to the city during these difficult times.

