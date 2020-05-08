Healthcare workers cheer on 90-year-old being discharged from hospital after COVID-19 treatment

MIAMI (WSVN) - Healthcare workers at South Miami Hospital wanted to give a special send off to a 90-year-old patient.

The woman, identified as Caridad, was discharged from the hospital with a round of applause on Thursday afternoon.

She was being treated for COVID-19 for approximately one month.

Cameras captured the heartfelt moment as she was wheeled on a gurney past doctors, nurses and other hospital staff supporting her.

