Hazmat situation prompts evacuation at NW Miami-Dade assisted living facility

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are evacuating an assisted living facility in Northwest Miami-Dade after a foul odor was reported there.

7Skyforce hovered above the building at 955 N.W. 95th St. as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews brought out an elderly woman and her in a stretcher after she complained of chest pains.

Rescuers were dispatched to the scene after residents reported a strange smell at the facility.

Officials have reached out to Miami Beach Fire Rescue to provide buses to help transport residents.

Northwest 95th Street has been shut down while crews continue to investigate and ventilate the building.

