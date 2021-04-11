Hard Rock Stadium to become no-appointment site, expand hours amid rollout

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - State officials announced significant changes to the vaccination site at Hard Rock Stadium, as more and more Floridians continue to receive their shots.

Mike Jachles with the Florida Division of Emergency Management on Sunday listed the changes at the Miami Gardens site, one of the largest in the state.

“Starting Monday, this will be a no-appointment site,” he said. “The hours will be expanded from 8 in the morning to 10 at night, seven days a week.”

Along with the expansion, officials said their goal is to administer 3,000 first-dose Pfizer vaccines and almost 2,000 second-dose Pfizer vaccines every single day.

“This is going to be a big opportunity for people whose work schedule or family schedule – that haven’t been able to get the vaccine and can now take advantage of that,” said Jachles.

The announcement comes as inclement weather prompted federally supported sites like the one at Miami Dade College’s North Campus to close early.

The positivity rate for the state currently sits at 7.65%, with more than 7 million people statewide who’ve already received their shots.

In addition, Jachles said, they have further expanded the age eligibility for the vaccine at the Hard Rock Stadium site.

“We’re adding 16 and 17-year-olds, because the vaccine has been approved for that age group,” he said, “but if you’re sending your teen here, a parent or legal guardian must accompany them. You must also have a birth certificate or legal documentation to show that you are the parent, and identification of the child.”

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

