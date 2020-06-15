Hallandale Beach Chief of Police to meet with SWAT team who resigned amid protests

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hallandale Beach’s SWAT team resigned after the city’s Chief of Police was seen kneeling at a protest held outside the City Hall, but the officers are not leaving the force.

The team is set to meet with Hallandale Beach Chief of Police Sonia Quiñones on Monday after she was seen on video kneeling with protesters in support of George Floyd.

Ten members of the police department’s SWAT team took offense to this action and sent a letter announcing their retirement.

Hallandale Beach Mayor Joy Cooper said the police chief’s gesture was not disrespectful.

“During the last protest, that actually the protesters themselves were supporting our police department, we took a knee for George Floyd,” she said. “We did not take a knee for one person on the commission, nor did we take it against our police department.”

In the letter sent by the resigning officers, they said the risk of officers carrying out their duties is no longer acceptable to themselves and their families.

The officers said they were “minimally equipped, under trained and often times restrained by the politicization of our tactics to the extent of placing the safety of dogs over the safety of the team members.”

Officers also claimed they have had a lack of support from the city’s administration, commission and command staff. The officers said they were displeased with the command staff, who took a knee with protesters during the demonstration.

The officers are scheduled to meet with the Chief of Police Monday afternoon, where she is to accept their resignation and thank them for their service.

“We understand that public safety is a priority,” said Cooper. “I, along with majority of our commission, that is our mission statement.”

7News spoke with the Chief of Police and the city manager who said they hope to have a discussion with the members of their SWAT team but they will accept their resignation and express their gratitude for their service.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.