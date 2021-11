KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of Haitian migrants made their way to Key Largo.

A wooden sailboat with 61 men and women on board coming ashore at Dynamite Docks.

Officials said it was part of a smuggling operation.

Several agencies including the Coast Guard and Monroe County sheriff’s office helped the U.S. Border Patrol take them into federal custody.

