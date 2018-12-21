Gusty winds knock down power lines, trees in South Florida

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Gusty winds have been a nuisance for residents across South Florida all day Friday.

Several power poles toppled in Miami Gardens as gusts topped 40 miles per hour in some areas.

The poles came down in the area of Northwest 193rd Street and 39th Court.

7News cameras captured a downed pole that took down a small fence in front of a home.

Several roads were shut down by Miami Gardens Police due to debris and power lines.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue went door-to-door to ensure every resident was safe. They urged them to stay indoors as crews worked to clean up.

Florida Power & Light reported that as many as 25,000 customers in Miami-Dade lost power, as of 4 p.m.

That number was significantly lower in Broward County, where just over 7,000 customers experienced outages.

FPL officials said power was cut off to many areas where there were downed lines. However, they could not confirm that there were no live wires.

12/21 @ 130pm – Motorists w/high profile vehicles use caution today! Strong gusty winds up to 50 mph are possible into this evening. #flwx pic.twitter.com/WNhjLcmvQs — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) December 21, 2018

As a result of the hazardous wind conditions, the National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for all of mainland South Florida until 1 a.m., Saturday.

