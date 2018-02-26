Gun control protesters rally in Tallahassee despite rain

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Despite the rain in Tallahassee, protesters rallied to convince Florida lawmakers to ban assault rifles from the state.

“We’re not going to let anything like this happen again. We’re going to make a change,” said student Bella Eurbina.

Over 1,000 Floridians, including some Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, flocked to the Capitol to convince lawmakers to enact the ban.

The rally comes after 17 people were killed in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14.

“I’m coming out here for justice, not only for my school, my town, but for my country,” said Eurbina. “This can’t be the new norm in America. We can’t just find it normal that there can be a school shooting all the time.”

Parents were also in the mix of protesters.

“What we really know is that our kids are in school, and we want them to be safe,” said parent Jill Lewis.

A gun safety bill proposed by state Republicans is in discussion for the first time this legislative session.

While many in the movement said the proposal is a step in the right direction, they feel it falls short of their (hash)NeverAgain campaign.

