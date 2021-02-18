Grandmother, 9-year-old transported to hospital after rollover crash in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grandmother and her grandchild had to be taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 82nd Street and First Place, just after 5:30 p.m., Thursday.

Aerial footage showed one vehicle resting on its roof on the side of the roadway.

According to police, their preliminary investigation revealed the grandmother and the 9-year-old child were ejected from the vehicle they were in.

Paramedics have transported the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital as trauma alerts, but they are both said to be in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.