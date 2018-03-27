Goya donates over 30,000 pounds of food to Feeding South Florida

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. (WSVN) — Goya donated tens of thousands of pounds of food to a South Florida nonprofit.

Goya partnered with Feeding South Florida to bring much needed food to starving families. The effort was part of the company’s “Can Do” campaign.

Goya, along with Presidente Supermarket, will volunteer their time to sort, pack and deliver meals to families in need.

“We serve 710,000 food insecure families throughout South Florida,” said Sari Vatske, the EVP of Feeding South Florida. “About 248,000 are children, so the more food we can provide, the healthier their days will be.”

This is only the first installment of the campaign, which will ultimately see more than 1.5 million pounds of food distributed across the U.S.

