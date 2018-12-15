Gov-elect DeSantis to continue thank you tour

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Governor-elect Ron DeSantis is continuing his thank-you tour this weekend, adding a few more stops across the Sunshine State.

DeSantis said he plans to visit Destin, Naples and Miami along with Lt. Governor-elect Jeanette Nunez on Saturday to “show Floridians our deep appreciation for their commitment to building a brighter future.”

DeSantis will hit up an oyster bar in Destin before moving onto a health food store in Naples and ending at a gym in Miami.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.