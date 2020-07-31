Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency in east coast counties ahead of Hurricane Isaias

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in the counties on Florida’s east coast ahead of Hurricane Isaias.

DeSantis announced the declaration Friday morning.

“To ensure the state’s fully prepared for impact, I just signed an executive order to declare a state of emergency in every coast county of Florida’s east coast, from Miami-Dade to Nassau County,” DeSantis said.

As of the 11 a.m. advisory, Isaias had maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour. A hurricane watch has been issued from north of Deerfield Beach to the Volusia-Brevard County line.

A tropical storm warning has also been issued for Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

