MIAMI (WSVN) - Goodwill South Florida invited the media to its Ryder Apparel Manufacturing Division at 2125 NW 21st St. to capture the production of American flags at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday.

The nonprofit in South Florida has recently joined Annin and Valley Forge to produce and sell three-by-five feet U.S. flags for consumers to fly over their homes for the upcoming patriotic season.

South Florida Goodwills are the only retail stores that make over 450 five-by-nine and a half feet U.S. veteran interment burial flags each day.

The nonprofit has 280 U.S. commercial flags currently in stock available for purchase online, along with State of Florida and POW/MIA Families flags.

Goodwill provides jobs to people in the community with disabilities and other work barriers.

The nonprofit aims to help marginalized people live the American Dream by providing them with the opportunity to be self-sufficient and enjoy independence despite their disabilities.

The Ryder Apparel Manufacturing Division employs about 1,000 of these Goodwill Program Participants between sewing operators and support staff.

