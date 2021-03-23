Goodman Jewish Family Services surprises Holocaust survivor, musician with Passover meal basket in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - With the start of Passover just days away, one South Florida organization stepped up to surprise a Holocaust survivor with a holiday meal.

Saul Dreier, 95, got a sweet surprise outside his Coconut Creek apartment.

The Holocaust survivor received a basket full of Passover food courtesy of Goodman Jewish Family Services.

The organization worked with Gourmet Kosher to deliver meals, including matzah, grape juice and other Seder-specific foods to the more than 700 Holocaust survivors in Broward County.

“We’re doing this so the survivors know they are not forgotten and in spite of the restrictions and isolation they are experiencing. We are here for them. We want them to know we are thinking of them,” said Goodman Jewish Family Services volunteer Eric Troy.

Dreier was a teenager living in Poland during World War II.

He was separated from his family at 14 and sent to work at three concentration camps.

“When the war broke out I was 14, and when the war finished, I was 19 without education,” Drier said. “They were killing me, the Germans, so finally, I survived. I went to Italy. I was a displaced person for five years, and from there, I came to America.”

Drier taught himself to play the drums while at one of those concentration camps. He later formed the Holocaust Survivor Band in 2014.

“I play music all over the world, and I also make sure that people never forget about the Holocaust. That’s why my logo is, ‘Never Again! Never Again! Never Again!'” Drier said.

Dreier said he hopes to play music for as long as he lives. He is also grateful for the help he’s received from the Goodman Jewish Family Services.

“I want to thank the Jewish Family Services. They’re very good to me. They’re helping me. I wish you all a happy Passover and a happy Easter,” he said.

Dreier said he has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and plans to spend the holiday with family visiting from out of town.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.