Good Samaritans replace donated toys stolen from SW Miami-Dade school

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A community of good Samaritans have donated more toys for children in need to replace the toys inside of a trailer that was stolen from a Southwest Miami-Dade school.

St. Kevin Catholic School Principal Dr. Mayra Constantino had strong words for those who took a trailer full of toys for children in need at around 2 a.m., Monday morning.

“I so hope that God teaches them or touches their heart because that is so wrong,” Constantino said. “When we looked at the cameras, somebody after 2 a.m. had been walking around the trailer, casing it, and they pulled up a van, took the trailer and went off with all the toys.”

The school and St. Vincent de Paul, a non-profit organization, had been working together to collect the toys for their annual toy drive.

“St. Vincent de Paul does go to all the families in the area that are needy, that need something for Christmas to give to their children,” Constantino said.

Despite the stolen toys, those children in need will be getting a toy for the holidays. People in the community who found out what happened to the trailer have donated more toys than they had collected the first time around.

“It’s been absolutely an outpouring of love,” Constantino said. “Our St. Kevin community has answered the need of the children.”

Constantino wants the two people who were caught on surveillance video taking the trailer to know that they have a forgiving heart.

“I hope that they — that they have a moment of regret,” she said. “I don’t know what they have done with the toys, and if it was for their needs and if it was for food for families that they know, then God bless them.”

The incident has been reported to Miami-Dade Police, and 7News has reached out for more information on the case.

If you have any information on the stolen trailer, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

