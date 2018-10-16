Good Samaritans help free woman from car struck by Brightline train

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is in critical condition after her vehicle was struck by a Brightline train in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the train tracks on North Dixie Highway and Northeast 33rd Court, just after 12 p.m., Tuesday.

Witnesses said the 56-year-old woman was trying to make a left turn when she became stuck on the tracks.

“She was the first car, and I was the second car after,” one driver said. “I started to reverse when I heard the signal. I put my window down to tell her to back up, and then once we started seeing the poles come down on her car, we’re like screaming, honking, beeping at her.”

The witness said the woman on the tracks just panicked.

“When it hit, it knocked it so far, it knocked the guardrail off,” said witness Anthony Quinn. “People was getting out their cars helping them, jumping out of their cars to help her.”

A few good Samaritans nearby rushed to the car that flipped after it was hit by the train.

“The car was on its side, and the people was coming to help push the car over back on its side,” Quinn said.

“Ran back and got a crowbar and a fire extinguisher and went back,” witness Larry Goldberg said. “Some guys had rolled the car over, and she was stuck in the car, and I was talking to her through the windshield.”

The good Samaritans successfully pulled the woman out and helped keep her calm down until paramedics arrived.

“We gotta hope and pray that she’s still alive,” Quinn said.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported the woman to Broward Health North in critical condition.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.